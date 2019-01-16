ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a 33-year-old man dropped off at a local hospital dies Tuesday.
After being notified by the Hazelwood Police Department, officers arrived to a local hospital for a report of a shooting victim being dropped off just before 1:30 p.m. from an unknown location.
Officers were notified that the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Phillips, was pushed out of a car in the front of the hospital's entrance.
Phillips was pronounced dead shortly after he was found, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing but the exact location of the shooting is still unknown at this time
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.