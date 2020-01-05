ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to two separate shootings on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Around 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, a 54-year-old man told police he was driving in the 5600 block of Wabada when a green SUV began tailgating him. Police said Kevon Lowe, 32, of the 1100 block of Aubert, reportedly fired shots at the victim after he was unable to pass his car.
The 54-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. He refused treatment at the scene.
The following day, officers found a 33-year-old man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest near the Crown Food Mart on Union just before 8 p.m. Police said Lowe allegedly shot the victim during an argument.
The victim was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.
Lowe was charged with the following charges for both shootings: assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony fleeing and property damage.
Seven people were killed during a violent start to 2020 in the City of St. Louis.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.