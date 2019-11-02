NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A man in a wheelchair was robbed after asking for help in the Vandeventer neighborhood Friday night.
Officers arrived to the 4000 block of CD Banks Ave where they found a 22-year-old man who said he was robbed. According to police, two suspects offered to help him get into his wheelchair around 10:30 p.m.
As one of the suspects, a teenage boy, was helping the victim into his wheelchair, he demanded money from him. During a brief struggle, the 25-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and stole the victim's money.
Police said both suspects fled the scene in a black car.
No one was injured during the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.