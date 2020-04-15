ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- CareSTL Health has temporarily stopped COVID-19 testing at its health center in the Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The building is being cleaned, and testing will resume at 2425 N. Whittier Street on Monday, April 27 at 9 a.m.
Anyone who had a COVID-19 test scheduled at the Whittier location between April 15 to April 23 will be tested at the CareSTL facility on Martin Luther King Drive.
CareSTL did not say where in the building the employee worked.
Chief Executive Officer Angela Clabon released the following statement:
“Without sharing many details to protect the privacy of our community member, I can tell you that the individual is not currently working and has been quarantined. While this news is certainly troubling, and we are concerned for all employees and visitors to our health centers; it is not entirely unexpected that we would have a confirmed case in our community. This is something we’ve been preparing for as the virus has continued to spread and as testing has become more readily available, and we have plans in place for responding. As a matter of protocol, effective immediately we will execute a full facility closure of our Whittier location starting tomorrow, April 15th through Friday, April 24th. We will resume operations from this location on Monday, April 27th. During this time period we will secure the services of a contract cleaning company to clean, sanitize and completely redress any issues within the facility."
I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus within our community, and we are continuing to take all necessary precautions to keep our community safe.”
If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you can call 314-367-5820.
