NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis-area mother is calling for her son's killer to surrender.
Roshon Sykes of Overland was found dead in a car on December 26.
"I just want to know why," Sykes' mother, who asked to remain anonymous, told News 4. "Why a person did this to him?"
Police said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Chambers and Halls Ferry Roads near Castle Point in north St. Louis County at around 3 p.m.
Sykes was shot at least once, police said.
Daniel Lester with ClayCo was a mentor of Sykes. Lester told News 4 Sykes was an inquisitive, smart young man.
"It's a tragedy because he had his bright future ahead of him," Lester said. "He finished senior year early. He was graduating and purchased his cap and gown with his own money."
Sykes turned an Enterprise Rent-A-Car internship into a job. He was working his shift when he was shot.
A spokeswoman for Enterprise, Laura Bryant, released a statement to News 4:
“Everyone at Enterprise is devastated by this tragic situation. We have been in communication with Roshon’s family, and have expressed our deepest condolences. Any questions about the investigation should be directed to the police since the authorities are in the best position to assess and share key details. Again, we are incredibly saddened that this has happened, especially since it involves such a young employee like Roshon.”
Sykes' mother is begging her son's shooter to surrender.
"What could have been going through your head at the time to think it was okay to murder my son," she said.
Police said there is no evidence that Sykes was involved in a "rolling gun battle."
St. Louis County PD is urging anyone with information on the incident to contact them or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
