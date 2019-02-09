NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tax season is in full swing. Today, a North City community getting help with their filings.
Care SLT and the National Association of Black Accountants are helping people submit their 2018 tax returns.
They've also partnered with UMB Bank to help low-to-moderate income families with other financial questions they may have.
"It's another outreach for the community, it's a way of supporting those families, getting their tax returns done in a timely manner so they can use those funds for other expenses they may have." UMB Bank Vice President Theresa Nikolaus said.
If you need help filing your taxes you can stop by Care STL they're located at 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Tax preparers will be there every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 13th. The last day to file your return is April 15th.
