NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A North St. Louis church recently added an addiction treatment clinic to its facility.
Jubilee Community Church partnered with Assisted Recovery Centers of America(ARCA) to provide a treatment clinic to help those dealing with any type of addiction. The six- to eight-month program includes counseling, therapy, access to medications, food, housing, transportation and more.
Dr. Bryan Moore is the senior pastor of Jubilee Community Church. He told News 4 ARCA placed a mobile clinic outside the church as a trial run. It was successful, leading ARCA to establish a permanent clinic inside the church in October.
"As I watch my community, we are people dipped in trauma," Dr. Moore said. "Our community wasn't being served by the African American church. There's a church on every single corner. The ministry as a whole is a reentry system."
Moore said donors and ARCA helped cover the $500,000 to keep the program running. Moore also reached out to several businesses willing to partner with Jubilee to employ individuals participating in the addiction treatment program. "I made 30 other phone calls before I finally reached Smartpac."
St. Louis County-based Smartpac has hired around 35 men involved with the Jubilee/ARCA partnership.
"I was in a single family home. I remember not having a lot of opportunity. We just weren't really stable," said Smartpac Owner and President Carey Edwards. "There's always risk in everything that you do. We really want them to come in and feel like they have a true second chance."
"I've OD'd so many times, like seven times, and God always sent someone to find me," said Jubilee/ARCA participant Cornell Hill. "I just didn't wake up one day learning how to use drugs. Knowing how to shoot needles in my arm. I had to learn that some type of way."
Hill now has a job in landscaping and he manages a recovery house.
"I feel good about myself today," he said. "Bro, I love myself today."
Jubilee Community Church is located on North Grand Boulevard. The ARCA clinic is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information call ARCA at 314-645-6840 or Jubilee at 314-533-5400.
