ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Fire Department is working to take down some hot spots at a fire Wednesday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., the New St. Douglas Fellowship Baptist Church on the 5900 block of W. Florissant caught on fire. The fire appears to have spread to the church from a bank next door.
The fire department is reporting no injuries.
