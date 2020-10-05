ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mission to distribute $1 million worth of toys to children in the St. Louis area.
Monday, WIN Warehouse announced "Operation Toy Deploy".
They receive the toys from distributors with extra inventory, and now they are looking for interested local organizations or churches wanting to take part in the special giveaway.
"Everything that we have is right here in north St. Louis City where we've been for the last 29 years. Now we'll serve charities, churches, and schools across the nation, but we also believe that there's enough need and opportunity right here in our own back yard to really bless a lot of families this year," said Tony DiFranco with WIN Warehouse.
The initiative goes through December 18th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.