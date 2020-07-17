ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s an investment some North City business owners hope will lead to crime prevention.
Yavottnie Dugger is a co-investor of a building on Riverview Boulevard and Lucille Avenue. She said in recent months they’ve been rehabbing the property to make way for several locally owned businesses.
“We are bringing our neighborhood and community back,” she said,
The property is home to a daycare, café, boutique, dental office and a hair salon.
Dugger said by investing in the community she hopes it’ll have an impact on reducing crime.
“It breaks my heart, because we’re losing people every day, if it’s not from COVID, it’s from acts of violence,” said Dugger.
She said she’s seen more community engagement since the investment.
“We’re basically living it up, bringing more businesses,” she said.
But she admits finding a long-term solution to crime is going to take more.
The property sits in both the Walnut Park East and West neighborhoods. While the number of homicides hasn’t increased in Walnut Park East, homicides are up by 100% in Walnut Park West, compared to this time last year.
Dugger said while police handle the crime, they’re doing their part.
They’re holding a small business networking event to connect local North City business owners. It’ll be on July 26th at 5421 Riverview Boulevard. For more information, you visit Dugger’s Facebook page.
