ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A terrifying trend called ‘armed cruising’ has been deemed a public safety crisis.
Now a coalition of businesses is saying the city's solution to the cruising problem in north St. Louis. Isn't working for them.
Thursday afternoon Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, City Assessor Steve Conway, and Police Chief John Hayden were grilled on what can be done.
A north saint louis business owner named John Reinberg was the driving force behind the meeting with city leaders.
He went up and down Broadway to 70 different businesses, inviting them to meet and question city officials as to what their plan is to control the cruising.
“I don't have the solution, if I did we wouldn't have to have this meeting,” Reinberg, the long-time owner of Gregg’s Bar and Grill said.
Concrete barriers to cut back on cruising are right outside his front door and stretch for two and a half miles down North Broadway.
Like some other business owners, he's not a fan.
“Number one, it makes the place look like a war zone,” he said. “Number two, it restricts traffic as far as the trucking industry goes. You're trying to get fifty foot trailers jockeying around.”
The cruising problem escalated recently when police started dealing with "armed cruising " with shots being fired into the air.
Reinberg says when he sees the video it doesn't even look like it's something that would happen in St. Louis.
“If I would not have known the context, I would have thought some third world nation,” he said. “Somalia, Afghanistan, whatever.”
Chief John Hayden said Missouri Governor Mike Parson was shown the video during his visit to St. Louis last week to show him the scope of the problem police are dealing with.
He also said federal agents have said they couldn't believe what they were seeing.
While Reinberg's business is on the north end of the stretch of barriers, on the south end is Smoki O's.
Earline Walker and her husband own the barbecue restaurant.
“We appreciate the mayor's attitude toward creating safety, but all we're asking is they reevaluate it and find a better approach that will not affect the flow of traffic to our business,” Walker said.
At one point during the meeting with the business owners, Jimmie Edwards asked the group, "Do you want free-flowing traffic or do you want to be safe? How do we make both things happen?"
The city has said the barriers are temporary to see if it works. They're expected to be up for a year.
