ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A business building partially collapsed in north St. Louis City late Friday morning.
Officials with the St. Louis Fire Department said Dorothy's TV on 5917 Doctor Martin Luther King Drive partially collapsed after 10:30 a.m. Friday. News 4 crews on the scene saw the front side of the building collapse onto the street.
The business is an operating one and News 4 crews learned there were people inside at the time of the collapse but there are no known injuries at this time.
No other information was released.
