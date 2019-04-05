SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - On Friday morning, Pre-K through fifth graders at Oak Hill Elementary School in Bevo Mill were instructed to fill their grocery bags to the brim with books.
Sixth graders and teachers at North Kirkwood Middle School came to Oak Hill to give 12,000 gently used books to students and staff for free.
This generous gift was part of a service learning project for the Kirkwood sixth graders called "Plant a Library." They collected all the books to give back to a St. Louis Public School where the students do not have as easy access to high quality books like they do.
The sixth graders from Kirkwood were on hand to help the Oak Hill Elementary students pick out books, and along the way, friendships were formed.
"I love handing out the books to them and seeing them smile and be happy about the books they're getting," said Ella Hansen, a sixth grader at North Kirkwood Middle.
Karen Ambuehl is a sixth grade North Kirkwood Middle teacher and she came up with the idea to "Plant a Library" and the students executed.
"We know that one of the number one factors on whether or not you're successful in life is whether or not you have books in your home," said Ambuehl.
253 students from Oak Hill were given the free books Friday morning. Oak Hill has the highest number of English language learning students within SLPS, with more than 15 different languages spoken at the school.
Principal Tina Hamilton says having access to so many books at home and in the classroom will help their immigrant students transition.
"We have 17 refugee students here," said Hamilton.
Hamilton says this partnership with North Kirkwood will change the success rate of her students and give Oak Hill teachers more resources in their classrooms, which she says is a big win.
"Forget the Cardinals because Oak Hill wins [Friday]," said Hamilton.
If you are interested in getting your classroom involved as donors or receivers, contact Karen Ambuehl - plantalibrary@gmail.com
