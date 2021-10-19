PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old woman from North Dakota was killed in a two-car crash in Perry County Monday morning.
Abigail White was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango on Missouri 51 south of Route H when she crashed head on into a 1987 Freightliner Conventional, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m.
White was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.
