GRAND FORKS, ND (KXJB-LD) – A North Dakota family is reunited after being separated for months by the coronavirus border lockdown.
"She has no idea that I'm coming today. She's under the impression that I'm coming home at the end of February,” Ventzi Nelson said as he touched down at his home airport after a trip to the United Kingdom lasted longer than he expected.
Nelson said he went to visit his fiancée on August 26 and was supposed to be home in November to spend the holidays with his family. Then, the second wave of COVID-19 hit the world and he was stuck.
"The airlines were a complete unknown. I knew I shouldn't go back because of the numbers. I didn't want to catch it and give it to my family,” he said.
When Nelson finally booked a trip to come home, he didn’t tell anyone in hopes of surprising his mom. When asked how he got his mom to the airport, Nelson said, "She's here to get ‘a bag’ because I decided to lighten the load of having all these bags when I come home in ‘late February.’”
When Nelson, who was wearing head-to-toe PPE equipment so his mother couldn’t see his face, brought the bags to his mother outside of the airport, she said, “Oh my gosh, I thought it was just one bag.”
“It’s not just one bag,” said her son. Nelson took down his head covering and then saw his mother very surprised face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.