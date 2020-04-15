ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As restaurants wait until they can reopen eventually, a north St. Louis County woman is determined to help bartenders and servers who are out of work.
Sheri Beezley and her friends started the 'Adopt-a-Server' group on Facebook on March 17. Bartenders and servers who are unemployed due to COVID-19 can sign up to be 'adopted' and create an Amazon wish list.
“I’ve had everything from you know soap, shampoo, necessities like that. We’ve had a couple people who have asked for the world. This isn’t about giving the world to anyone," said Beezley.
Those interested in helping can also join the Facebook group. Beezley and her friends will work to match them with someone who then buys items on the wish list and has them shipped directly to the bartender or server's home.
“You can hear how grateful someone is for trash bags. You’d never think, that’s kinda mind blowing to think something that simple can make someone’s day," said Beezley.
The group already has 900 members. Beezley said as of Wednesday, over 200 people have been 'adopted.'
“I honestly opened my door and cried because I knew what it was," said Leah Kessler, a bartender for Hot Shots. “It almost makes you feel like you can actually get through this.”
The mom of two is picking up shifts doing curbside orders when she can, but said it's not enough to pay the bills.
"I’m not one to really stress about stuff like this, but when it comes down to being able to buy things your kids need, that’s really hard. That mentally messes with you," said Kessler.
Her boxes arrived Wednesday, which included baby food and diapers.
"I felt like I had a really good day for the first time in a really long time and that’s one of the biggest things I got out of this that someone could be so selfless to want to help me and my family," said Kessler.
Beezley said she and her friends screen the servers wanting help as much as possible if they don't already know who the person is, though she said she is hoping only people who truly need help will sign up.
"We do try to keep an eye on it, we haven’t had any issues that we know of," said Beezley. “We need love and good vibes and I hope this does a little bit of that.”
You can sign up to be adopted or to help someone by clicking here.
Beezley is also paying unemployed bartenders and servers to make masks, which she then gives to nursing homes, group homes and nurses to wear at home.
