ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A North County woman is fighting for justice in the case of her late husband. Decades of seeking justice has consumed Clara Cheeks. She says the circumstances surrounding her late husband’s 2010 death are suspicious.
“It’s been rough, I mean, it was rough on my son that his dad was taken away from him,” she said.
Cheeks, with the assistance of her attorney, hopes new talks with investigators 300 miles away in with police in Rockford, Illinois will reopen the case.
“For someone to tell you they know it’s criminal, but they can’t help because they don’t want to get involved it’s terrible,” said Cheeks.
Cheeks moved to Illinois after getting a job at the school system. Clara was still living in St. Louis when she says she got a call from a woman claiming to be Cheeks’ friend telling her he had passed. When Clara got to Illinois to get his body, she discovered he’d already been cremated without his family’s consent.
“And I haven’t slept not one night, I haven’t had not one good night of rest in 10 years since this happened to Mr. Cheeks,” she said.
Clara and her attorney also discovered what they are calling a forged will, leaving the woman who originally notified Clara of Cheek’s passing in control of his estate.
“They would tell me, we know this is not Mr. Cheeks signature,” she said.
News 4 isn’t naming the woman because she has never been charged in this case. Clara says at the time investigators suspect foul play but they didn’t have enough evidence to file charges.
The FBI field office in the Metro East has also looked in the case for possible fraud, but cannot open the case due to statue of limitations. Cheeks and her attorney are looking to pursue other options.
News 4 reached out to the Rockford Police Department for a comment. They said they would look into the case and we still waiting for a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.