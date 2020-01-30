FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A North County woman was hospitalized after being burned in an overnight fire.
The fire broke out at a home on Albert Avenue in Ferguson around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. According to firefighters, the blaze started in the kitchen.
The woman’s face was burned in the fire.
Two other people were in the home at the time but were not injured.
Firefighters said cooking likely started the fire.
