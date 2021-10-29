JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A North County warehouse fire restarted fire morning.
The fire first broke out at a warehouse building on Xograph Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 8 a.m. Friday, the fire rekindled.
The building was once used to manufacture bowling balls and store items for Kodak. Thursday, a hazmat team was called to the fire because there were still chemicals being housed inside of the building. Up to 20 different fire departments were on the scene assisting in extinguishing the fire. No injuries have been reported.
At 12:30 p.m., officials on the scene stated they were evacuating west of the building to Lucas and Hunt and north to Hord Avenue. The Buzz Westfall Center shopping plaza was also evacuated. Schools within the Jennings School District were alerted, and they restricted outdoor activities.
Later Thursday afternoon, the hazmat team felt air quality had improved based on several readings, according to Deputy Chief Mark Flauter of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District. As a result, the shelter in place and evacuation orders were lifted. Stores at the Buzz Westfall Center shopping center were allowed to reopen.
Flauter said he anticipated crews would be on scene until the early morning hours of Friday. The warehouse offers a ground level and two levels underground, making entry into the building too dangerous for firefighters.
"We don't know what's down there, we have an idea based on what we've been told the building was used for in the past," he said. "We suspect there are some chemicals and some tanks that may contain chemicals. But because we haven't been able to get inside the building we don't know for sure.
