North County teen receives thousands of emails, donations as his lawncare company cashes in on snowstorm

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The phone has been ringing off the hook for 14-year-old Lawrence Hoye, as the North County teen tries to balance his schoolwork with his booming lawncare business.

Last Thursday, News 4 spoke with Hoye amid a winter storm, dumping more than 7 inches of snow and ice on much of the St. Louis region.

"Me looking at my future, basically looking at where I want to be down the road has inspired me to start this company," Hoye said.

After starting the company last summer, Hoye said he worked hard going door-to-door networking with potential customers and getting his business, Hoye Creek Lawncare and Landscaping, out to the public.

But now, just five days after speaking with News 4, he said business is booming like he's never seen before.

It's been pretty hectic, we've been constantly on the road doing jobs," he said. "My mom is the backbone of this company. Without her, we wouldn't be able to get around the area to do these jobs."

During snow days and on weekends, Hoye said he was clearing more than 10 properties a day. However, that pales in comparison to the number of people he said he's heard from.

"We've had more than 1,000 emails, calls and texts from people asking me to come help them," he said. "The phone literally has not stopped ringing. I haven't watched TV in like a week!"

Despite rising temperatures and snowmelt this week, business is not slowing down. After school on Monday, Hoye serviced three more properties, with more planned for throughout the week.

"I had to bring on another employee," he said. "So the three of us go to properties and are able to knock them out so much faster."

North County 14-year-old with lawncare business cashing in on winter storm NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A North County teen is making the best of the winter storm, shove…

Amid the flurry of emails Hoye received was one from Elizabeth Ortmann, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin. Her family is in the process of moving to St. Louis and after she saw a friend share the story on social media, she reached out to Lawrence with a question.

"I emailed him and told him we are moving and asked if he would like to have our snow blower," she said. "He said he was definitely interested, so I loaded it up in the back of my car and headed to St. Louis with one of my kids."

Ortmann said the timing of the trip was perfect, as she had already planned to come to St. Louis to look at school districts with one of her children. The trip gave her the opportunity to meet Lawrence and his family.

"As a parent of three kids I really like to see someone take initiative and really try to do something and start a business, to get that fire in their belly to start something new," she said. "I could have easily given it to a neighbor who I'm sure would get good use out of it with all the snow we get in Wisconsin, but I decided to give it to a student who is really reaching for this incredible goal."

Now, Hoye said he's able to clear properties much faster, allowing him to service more customers.

"Without [them] we wouldn't have the luxury of using that snow blower and knocking out properties 10 times as fast," he said.

Hoye said he is looking forward to what the spring and summer seasons bring, as he transitions to lawncare and landscaping. While he admits school will always come first, he's excited about the opportunity to grow his business. His goal is to buy a truck to haul his equipment and have his mom drive it until he's able to get his learner's permit next winter.

"It's like it all happened so fast and you have to sit back and let it all sink in," he said.

To contact Hoye, email him at hoyecreekcutzlawnservice@gmail.com or send him a text at 314-793-6473.