NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police found a teen boy suffering from an apparent accidental gunshot wound in North County Sunday afternoon.
Police found Evione Holts, 14, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Parktree Lane at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police found the boy inside a residence just down the street from Trinity Catholic High School.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said it appears the teen mishandled a weapon, which fired and killed him.
If you have any information, call 636-529-8210 to talk to investigators.
