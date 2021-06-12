OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Popular St. Louis County restaurant Taqueria Durango is welcoming customers back for the first time in more than a year.
In March 2020, a grease fire destroyed most of the building's interior. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the restaurant's reopening Saturday.
Local restaurant owners rallied around the restaurant and Brian Hardesty, co-owner of Guerrilla Street Food created a GoFundMe page to help out.
The restaurant is located on Page Avenue and is open Monday through Thursday from 11am to 9pm, Friday from 11am to 10pm, Saturday from 10am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 8pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.