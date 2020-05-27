FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For seniors all over the country including two in the Metro East - 2020 is unforgettable.
“I did not really believe it. I thought it was a rumor. I definitely did not see this coming at all,” said Sydney Malone.
But it was true. Sydney and her twin brother, Terrance, were forced to have an online graduation.
The twins' uncle, Al Barrett, could not stand it.
"Graduating from high school, something you remember years after is graduation. When I think about 19 years ago, we had 9/11, so 19 years later, we have this,” said Barrett.
Barrett believes the coronavirus pandemic is a time our communities need to unite. He's using his small company, Stay Positive and Motivated, to help do that.
"To give people the right mindset, regardless of the circumstance, looking at COVID-19 and looking at the 2020 high school grads. They are facing something that is very difficult,” Barrett added.
Barrett his son work with others to create images for t-shirts, hats and sweatpants.
"When I see people wearing these shirts, and I know the message behind the product, it inspires me to be more positive and motivated,” said A.J., Al’s son.
The twins got their shirts just in time for last week's virtual ceremony.
"It kind of made me look forward to this next chapter in my life. I get to go to college, get a job and it was a nice feeling,” said Terrance.
To request a free shirt, visit here to order yours today.
