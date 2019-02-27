ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new policy at a Family Dollar in North County has customers forming lines out the door.
The store located off Airport Road in Berkeley had a sign reading “one in, one out until further notice.” An employee tells News 4 the policy was enacted following an armed robbery on Friday. She said the rule only applies once it’s dark out, but like many, shopper Zeryn Wiggins said he didn’t know that.
“You really can't keep everybody out," Wiggins said. "You're going to lose business doing that.”
An employee tells News 4, three other employees quit following the armed robbery Friday. She said the policy is to ensure both staff and customers are safe at all times.
Officials said the store is monitored 24-7 by video surveillance. Police reported two armed robberies at Family Dollar locations in the city last month. In 2018, police reported at least three armed robberies in different parts of the St. Louis area. In November, a woman died after she was stabbed by another customer at a Family Dollar location in Breckenridge Hills.
“They got to do, what they got to do to protect themselves,” Wiggins said.
The sign was removed Wednesday afternoon.
Family Dollar Corporate said "we are aware of the situation. This is not our company policy. We have addressed it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.