ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officers are responding to a shooting in North County that briefly put a nearby school on lockdown.
Police said the shooting happened in the 8600 of Jacobi, off of Lucas and Hunt.
Westview Middle School, which is near the shooting scene, was put on lockdown as officers investigate., but that has since been lifted.
Lucas and Hunt is closed to traffic.
No other information has been made immediately available.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.