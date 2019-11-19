ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Kimberly Caffey said she and other residents have complained to staff at the Oakwood Estates Senior Facility in North County about no running hot water.
Family members said they weren’t notified about the non-working hot water until they received frantic calls from their loved ones.
Caffey said her 97-year-old grandmother has been without hot running water for at least four days.
“It’s disgusting, it’s heartbreaking just to know your loved one is being treated unfairly,” Caffey said.
Gussie Robinson said her daughter is here receiving hospice care and hasn’t received a hot bath in nearly a week.
“Basically all they use is wipes, which is not that sterile,” said Robinson.
News 4 called Oakwood Estates to get an explanation.
We were first told over the phone that the hot water was fixed.
After our news crew went inside the facility we later learned the hot water was still off.
Employees at the facility declined to comment.
They sent this statement later explaining why the hot water wasn’t working:
Oakwood Estates, a skilled nursing facility, located at, 5303 Bermuda Drive in St. Louis, MO, received a notification that there was a hot water concern on Saturday, November 16th, facility leadership notified the Maintenance Director who came in and made adjustments, which appeared to fix the issue.
The facility houses 4 boilers used to distribute hot water to its residents and staff. The facility Maintenance Director was notified on Sunday, November 17th that there was no hot water, affecting 12 out of the 83 resident room sinks. All 4 units were assessed and all but one, were found to be in proper working order. Staff were directed to supply basins of hot water for resident use until the replacement could be made.
Oakwood Estates management notified the Department of Health and Senior Services per protocol of the incident and a surveyor came in to investigate the allegation on Tuesday, November 19th and found the facility had implemented everything in their power to protect the residents and staff’s welfare and safety. The result of the investigation found the building to be in compliance with STATE and FEDERAL Regulations.
There are no adverse outcome to any of the resident’s or staff of this facility. The boiler is being replaced and installation is set to be completed on Wednesday November 20, 2019. Current Ownership took over facility in March 2019.
