O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A traffic crash in O’Fallon led to the arrest of a North County Cooperative police officer on November 15, police said.
The O’Fallon Police Department responded to a traffic cash at 2:00 a.m. The crash led to the arrest of police officer Ronald Darland, 33.
He is to appear in the O’Fallon Municipal Court for the charge of driving while intoxicated.
