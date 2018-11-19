Ronald Darland

A traffic crash led to the arrest of North County Police Officer Ronald Darland November 15.

 Source: O'Fallon Police Department

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A traffic crash in O’Fallon led to the arrest of a North County Cooperative police officer on November 15, police said.

The O’Fallon Police Department responded to a traffic cash at 2:00 a.m. The crash led to the arrest of police officer Ronald Darland, 33.

He is to appear in the O’Fallon Municipal Court for the charge of driving while intoxicated.

