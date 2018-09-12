NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The North County Police Cooperative has a new K9 and they want the public’s help in naming him.
The police department posted a photo of the K9 on its Facebook page to introduce him to the public.
The dog will be serving as narcotics detection K9.
To suggest a name, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.