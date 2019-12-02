ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The North County Police Cooperative is partnering up with Ameren Missouri to hand out free LED light bulbs this week.
On Tuesday, residents of Vinita Park, Wellston, Pine Lawn, Beverly Hills, Velda Village Hills, Dellwood and Uplands Park can grab free light bulbs.
The North County Police Cooperative will be at Beyond Housing on 6506 Wright Way in Pine Lawn from 6 to 7 p.m.
