PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There is a multi-thousand dollar effort in one area of St. Louis County aimed at running off crime.
The North County Police Cooperative received $25,000 to buy Ring cameras to give to residents. Police believe these cameras will help them fight crime saying it has already helped them solve dozens of cases.
The money comes from a grant from Ameren Missouri, 24-to-1 Partnership along with Beyond Housing.
“It certainly assists us in the long-run with getting cases solved, additional evidence, and capturing criminal behavior in crimes on camera,” Major Ron Martin said.
Last year, the department investigated eight killings and solved all of them.
"I can tell you, in quite a few of those cases, rRng camera footage was obtained that would have caught suspects going to the scene or things of that nature,” Martin said.
Maurice Johnson, who lives in Vinita Park, believes the technology is keeping his home safe.
“A lot of people when they see you have it won’t even come up on the porch. So I think it is a good thing,” Johnson said.
The North County Cooperative, along with Pagedale, Normandy, Bel Ridge and North Woods Police Departments, will start giving out the cameras March 15.
If you want a camera, contact the police to see if you qualify.
