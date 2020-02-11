VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A police officer with the North County Police Cooperative has been taken to the hospital after being run over by a man using fake money at a store in North County.
According to police, the man was using the fake cash at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store off Page Avenue and Midland Boulevard.
An officer arrived at the store and got out of the car to confront the suspect. Police said the man jumped into a car and intentionally ran down the officer and took off.
That officer has been taken to the hospital. The condition of the officer is unknown.
Other police officers spotted a second potential suspect and chased him down. He was arrested several blocks from the scene.
The man in the car is described as a white man in an orange jacket driving a newer model white Toyota or Honda sedan with a damaged side mirror.
