NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The North County Police Cooperative will give out free Ring doorbell cameras part of a new community subsidy program.
50 residents of Vinita Park, Pine Lawn and Wellston will be provided a free camera at no cost.
$5,000 in funds were provided by Beyond Housing to the North County Police Cooperative to reduce crime in the North County neighborhoods.
The program will kick off with a launch event on Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Beyond Housing Headquarters located at 6506 Wright Way in Pine Lawn.
Residents are invited to attend the event in-person. The winners will be selected through a lottery system.
Mayors of the three communities will give out the cameras to the selected residents.
