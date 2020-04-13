EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County company that's usually making signs for the Blues, Monsanto, Saint Louis University and other area schools and businesses is now turning its attention to help the St. Louis Area Food Bank.
You might start seeing banners that read “St. Louis Strong". The message that we will all get through this together is coming from a plant in Earth City.
“We put our heads together and decided let’s put together a banner. Let’s call it St. Louis Strong,” said Barry Roufa, owner of Fastsigns of Bridgeton.
Roufa was looking to help a charity, and turned to helping those who might be unemployed and unsure of where their next meal would come.
"Why not work with the food bank we've worked with before. That would help feed all these people who are in need of meals day in and day out,” Roufa said.
A 3’8’ foot St. Louis Strong banner goes for $60. Banners that size normally cost twice that.
The St. Louis Area Food Bank will get $10 from the sale of each banner. The food bank said that $10 can provide 40 meals.
Roufa's company is like a lot of St. Louis businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
"Currently we're only bringing back a third of our staff on a daily basis,” Roufa said. “So I can keep them all working earning an income so they can continue feeding their families on their own."
They're also selling $7 yard signs with two dollars for each sign going to the food bank.
"We'd love to see hundreds of these in yards throughout the city showing support for people putting their lives on the line every day to save the people who are ill with the coronavirus,” Roufa said.
The company is doing curbside pick-up for anyone who orders signs or banners.
You can find the banners and yard signs here. And if you can find the St. Louis Area Food Bank here.
