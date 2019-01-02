ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man in his late 60s is dead after an assault at a North County nursing and rehabilitation facility.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the North County Precinct were called to The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility on Prigge Road. When they arrived, officers found Larry Higgins, 69, in his bed suffering from physical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said his roommate, Willie Clemons, 73, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.
Police said a nurse walked into their room and found Harris not breathing in his bed with marks on his face. Clemons allegedly had blood on his hands and was taken into custody.
Clemons allegedly admitted to punching Harris multiple times while on top of him.
