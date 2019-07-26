WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A North County murder suspect has been captured in Arizona.
In May, police charged Ke'Shuan Jones, 18, of the 6300 block of Wellsmar Avenue with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Koreyion Brown, 19, of the 4000 block of North Hanley. Authorities said they responded to a call for a person down in the 1500 block of Wellston Place around 6:30 p.m. May 14 and found Brown dead.
On July 25, several law enforcement agencies took Jones into custody following a brief foot pursuit in the Mesa, Arizona area. The suspect is currently in the custody of the Mesa, Arizona Police Department awaiting an extradition hearing, according to the North County Police Cooperative.
