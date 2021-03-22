NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 41-year-old man was hit by a car and killed on I-70 in North City early Saturday morning.
The accident happened on westbound Interstate 70 near Carrie, just before 1:00 a.m. A woman was driving a 2018 Nissan Versa when she noticed a disabled car that was partially on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane. As she veered to the right to avoid the car, but Ryan Hughes, 41, of Moline Acres, stepped out into the highway in front of the disabled vehicle.
The driver hit Hughes and then lost consciousness when the airbag deployed. Her car proceeded to hit the median. Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition. A passenger inside the Versa was not injured.
