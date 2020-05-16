SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in south St. Louis that left a man dead.
Officers found a 21-year-old Anthony Rice of Bridgeton, shot in the head inside a car around 12:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Compton. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital.
Rice died two days later, police said.
Limited information about the shooting or potential suspect(s) have been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
