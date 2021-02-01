FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) -- A North County man was convicted Friday after attacking a woman inside a home in 2019.
Jeffrey Moore, of Florissant, was found guilty with third-degree domestic assault.
In late Nov. of 2019, police said Moore got angry with a woman and wrapped his belt around his hand and repeatedly punched her in the face with the belt buckle. A 9-year-old girl tried to stop Moore from assaulting her mother, but she was also hit in the face.
Moore admitted to “smooshing” her with his keys in his hand while testifying. Several photos of the victim’s face injuries were submitted into evidence.
Officials said Moore had pled guilty prior to misdemeanor domestic assault against the same victim.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office presented an evidence-based prosecution case, which didn’t force the victims to testify.
"It is very important to aggressively prosecute these crimes and be a voice to protect victims of domestic violence, even in cases (like this one) without their testimony at trial, given the many challenges and dangers that victims of these crimes face when testifying against an aggressor who is or has been their intimate partner," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "Every victimless prosecution case where we get a guilty verdict helps us bring more of these very difficult cases to trial and get justice for more of these often-silenced victims."
Moore’s sentencing is set for early March.
