ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A North County man was arrested in connection of the death of a 3-year-old boy Monday.
Second-degree murder and child abuse charges have been filed against 21-year-old Tevin Branom, of Florissant, Monday. Around 5 p.m. Thursday, paramedics were called to a home on Latonka Trails in Florissant for a 3-year-old boy who was not breathing. As workers began CPR, they noticed the boy, identified as Eli Taylor, had broken ribs and bruises along his body. Eli was taken to the hospital where he later died from abdominal trauma.
When questioned by officers, police said Branom couldn’t provide any details on what caused the injuries. At the time, the man was home alone with Eli and three other children. The other three kids were placed in protective custody.
According to investigators, Branom was previously implicated in abuse allegations where an unidentified child was removed from the home for 18 months. All four children, including Eli, were returned to the Florissant home just one month prior.
The relationship between Branom and the victim is unknown. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.