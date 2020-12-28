SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After months of not being able to see their loved ones, residents at the Estates of Spanish Lake in North County were ecstatic to finally receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
The Estates has three long-term care facilities in the St. Louis area and is partnering with Walgreens to administer the vaccine.
Mary Donley, a 54-year-old grandmother with asthma, said she was relieved after receiving the first shot of the Moderna vaccine.
“It just feels good to get it, I haven’t had COVID and now I have the vaccine it makes me safer,” Donley said.
Owner and CEO Zev Rosenberg said there have been about 30 COVID-19 cases and eight resident deaths at the Spanish Lake facility since March. Monday, he said about 25 of his 67 residents opted to get the vaccine. Rosenberg said about 30 of 70 staff members were also vaccinated.
“We’re thrilled, we’re very excited all the way since March until now to be able to have this vaccine so family, residents and staff can reunite and have long anticipated reunions,” Rosenberg said.
Director of Therapy Michelle Brunaugh said she’s been isolated from her aunt and daughter during the pandemic. She knows getting the vaccine will bring her one step closer to reuniting with her family again.
“There’s a little bit of trepidation but I was excited, and I signed on and I hope this is going to get us out of the pandemic stage,” Brunaugh said.
Officials said visitor policies could change once the majority of facilities are vaccinated. However, many facilities are still awaiting guidance from health departments and the CDC.
