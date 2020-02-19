FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The public will meet with the St. Louis County Police Department Wednesday at the Hazelwood East Early Childhood Center to discuss the search for the new St. Louis County police chief.
It’s the first of three "listening sessions," in which the five-member Board of Commissioners is asking the public what the two or three most important attributes in a chief that should be considered.
A group of community leaders is already pushing a name for the board to consider, endorsing Lieutenant Colonel Troy Doyle for the job.
“He's done a great job working with citizens in each of these municipalities,” said Cool Valley Mayor Viola Murphy. “Mayors have gotten to know him as a police officer and a human being.”
Murphy is one of several mayors and council members from Jennings, Dellwood, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Moline Acres, Northwoods, Ferguson, Pine Lawn, Beverly Hills and several other communities that signed a letter advocating for Doyle.
Tim Fitch was named police chief in 2009 and is now on the county council. He says it's certainly an unusual move by Doyle's supporters.
“It's the first time I've seen that done where certain parts of the community select someone they want to be chief and lobby police board to make that selection,” he said.
Doyle is a long-time member of the police department and helped establish the Police Athletic League.
Fitch says while he considers Doyle to be a well-qualified candidate, it's really up to the Board of Police Commissioners and he doesn't expect them to be influenced by any campaigning.
“This is not an elected position. It's an appointed position and certainly the public has the right to express their opinion, however I would hope candidates would not participate in that. It would be improper for them to do that,” Fitch said.
Doyle was not available to comment on the issue, and there is no indication that he in any way encouraged this movement from supporters.
