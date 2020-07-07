ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A vacant Castlepoint home exploded Tuesday morning after a gas leak ignited.
Powerhouse SkyZoom 4 was over the scene shortly after the fire was extinguished and the home appeared to be completely destroyed.
Firefighters said the roof was blown off in the explosion and the fire destroyed most of the rest of the home, located at Duchess and Barton.
Neighbors said they had smelled gas for about a day, but no one reported it.
Officials said there were no injuries.
