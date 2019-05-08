NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – For any high school student, a college scholarship can make all the difference in the world.
Every bit helps, but one Hazelwood Central student is getting more than a little. Dakota Randle has received a total of $4.8 million in scholarship offers.
She applied to 79 schools and each school offered her a scholarship. She said she plans to major in nuclear mechanical engineering, so she can work on environmental projects.
"All this news coverage and new science about climate change made me want to help the earth, so I would use my degree in nuclear engineering to create alternative energy," said Randle.
Dakota decided to attend South Carolina State University on a full ride scholarship. She is currently a junior in high school and is graduating a year early.
