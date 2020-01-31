BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple emergency vehicles were seen outside a North County gas station following a double shooting overnight.
A News 4 photographer spotted several officers at the BP Gas Station near North Hanley and Interstate 70 around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Two people were taken to the hospital following the incident.
Police have not released further details regarding the shooting or victims’ conditions.
