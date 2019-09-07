NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Investigators were called to a neighborhood in Kinloch, just east of Interstate 170, after local firefighters found a man dead overnight.
Around 12:15 a.m., the Kinloch Fire Department arrived to the 8100 block of Scudder Ave to extinguish a car fire when they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a grassy area nearby.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene after police and emergency crews arrived on the scene. Officials have not released the victim's identity but believe he is between the ages of 20 and 30.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
