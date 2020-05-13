NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Kimberly Caffey says she was concerned after employees at the Oakwood Estates nursing facility were transporting her 97-year-old aunt to a St. Charles facility with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
“I couldn’t understand why," said Caffey.
Caffey says employees told her they were moving her aunt because they were unstaffed.
“I think that’s crazy because they always have staffing issues,” she said.
The new facility is Frontier Health and Rehab in St. Charles.
Since late March, News 4 has been covering an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the facility.
Numbers given to News 4 by Frontier Health show 64 positive cases with 20 residents dying from the virus.
“We didn’t see this coming, no other nursing home could have seen this coming,” said Craig Workman.
Craig Workman with Frontier Health says their facility is one of a select few in the St. Louis Metro area that is actually accepting new patients.
“We’ve had a lot of recoveries and people sent home because they recovered from covid,” said Workman.
However, Kimberly Caffey says any move is concerning because her 97-year-old aunt has not tested positive for the virus.
News 4 has made multiple attempts to get answers from Oakwood Estates about this move.
Since the outbreak began in March, Workman says they’ve been adapting closing communal areas and instituting quarantines.
Workman says they’ve buffered up staff and are better equipped with PPE and Frontier now has a unit to provide rehab for COVID-19 patients.
Workman says several hospitals and senior facilities are using them for their resources.
“We’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of all residences,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.