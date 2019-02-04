FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A North County family was displaced by an overnight fire following the Super Bowl.
The fire broke out at a home in the 11600 block of Las Ladera Drive late Sunday night.
St. Louis County police officials told News 4 bomb and arson investigators were on the scene but the fire is not considered suspicious.
No one was injured in the fire.
No other information has been released.
