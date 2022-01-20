North County driver filmed driving in reverse down Page Blvd

OVERLAND (KMOV.com) -- It's a video that's gone viral on social media. It's sparking many questions, first and foremost, why would you drive for blocks in reverse?
News 4 talked to the man who recorded it all and he said it was something he'd never seen before.
Darnell Singleton was on his way to work Tuesday when he came across a driver going in reverse, but still going the correct traffic way, on Page Boulevard just west of 170.
"At first I thought it might be some kind of foreign car. I didn't instantly make the connection that I was looking at the front of the car," Singleton said.
Singleton said he followed the driver for quite some time until Overland Police pulled the driver over.
"We've seen some, you know, crazy drivers in the past, but it's been a while since we've had somebody going in reverse," Detective Craig Preuss said.
Preuss is with the Overland Police Department. Overland Police said the driver of the car told them the car wouldn't drive normally, so they had to drive it in reverse to the closest auto shop. Police cited the driver with careless and imprudent driving, despite the driver needing car assistance.
"If your vehicle is not safe to drive on the roadway you need to make arrangements to have it towed, or somehow get it safely to an auto body repair," Preuss said.
Singleton said he's glad the driver got to where he was going safely and didn't cause an accident. He also said it's not surprising to see something like this in St. Louis.
"St. Louis is the most colorful city in the country. Where else can you go in the country where somebody is going to be driving backwards down a main artery where his car looks like it's been in a derby, in rocket league," Singleton said.
After the video went viral on social media, many viewers have been asking who the driver is. If you know who the driver is, email Jenna.Rae@kmov.com Viewers have said they want to help them out.
