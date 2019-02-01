ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- North St. Louis County has been dealing with a drastic increase in drug overdoses, with totals nearly doubling between 2010 and 2016.
It was the biggest growth out of any part of the county, according to the county health department.
Christian Hospital held a town hall Friday in response to the epidemic.
First responders educated people on types of opioids and different treatments for addictions, like naloxone, an overdose reversal drug.
Doctors say opioids are an enormous problem because they can affect anyone, and come in many different forms.
"We are seeing many overdoses, hundreds of overdoses, a year on heroin, fentanyl, other opioid medications, prescribed and illicit," said Dr. Brian Froelke, EMS Medical Director for Christian Hospital
Froelke says he plans to reach out to local communities and schools with workshops soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.