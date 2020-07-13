DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - For about 15 years, a shopping plaza on West Florissant in Dellwood has been mostly vacant. A North County couple is determined to turn it into a community hub that will provide equal opportunities for the Black community.
Pastors, husband and wife Ken and Beverly Jenkins, got the idea about seven years ago after repeatedly driving past the vacant lot and thinking of the potential.
"I believe this plan is definitely a plan that fell from God and our assignment is to make sure it comes to pass," said Beverly.
Their plan is to build a complex called 'R & R Marketplace,' named after their church and non-profit Refuge and Restoration.
It will include:
- The North County Innovation Center: An entrepreneur co-working facility within the marketplace which will facilitate ongoing relationships, support services and an environment for unlimited growth.
- Employ St. Louis: The workforce development center will provide access and a pathway in our communities to underutilized labor pools, as we will be a bridge between future employees and local corporations. We will train over 780 people annually first through the Jobs for Life Curriculum, with a continued focus on trade, medical, and technology careers pathways.
- Early Childhood Education Center: Provide early childhood education for 100+ children that ensures high-quality programs staffed with well-educated, responsive teachers with strong backgrounds in child development.
- R & R Church/Multiplex: The facility will host community structured opportunities, including but not limited to a church, health and wellness, healthy food access, events, and the arts. In addition, the facility will have space for community meetings, counseling, a computer lab, media production, a theater and event venue space.
- Banking Center: Enterprise Bank and Trust will provide banking services. The model will focus on access to capital for home ownership and micro-lending.
"There's this underutilized workforce in the Black community and so this will really create this opportunity for access and these talented folk who are often overlooked or unnoticed and it will create opportunities for companies to really begin to tap into a workforce that is here but not necessarily invisible," said Ken.
One of the biggest issues for the community, Ken said, is a lack of doctors offices and banks.
"For mental health or a doctor's appointment, I would have to go out into the St. Charles area," said mom of five, Taneasha Treadwell.
Treadwell said mental health issues in the Black community are often ignored and she would be thrilled to have a clinic near her Dellwood home.
"I think it would be a great opportunity to start rebuilding," said Treadwell.
The Jenkins' said it's about creating equal opportunities and hope that leads to transformation.
"This gives us an opportunity to not to answer all the problems, but to give access to some of the key issues that really are impacting our community in a negative way," said Ken.
The Jenkins said the total investment for the project is about $15 million. They are paying for it with a combination of corporate investments, tax credits, and money raised through their church and non-profit. The couple still needs to raise about $2.9 million for their project.
The goal is to break ground in October and open by Spring or Summer of 2021.
You can learn more information about it by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.